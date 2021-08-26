Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 953,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,365. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

