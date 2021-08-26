Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.62. 98,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.