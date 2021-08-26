Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.55.

NYSE CHWY opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,610.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.14. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

