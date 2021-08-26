China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIADY stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

