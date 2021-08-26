China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 608,900 shares, a growth of 1,360.2% from the July 29th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China XD Plastics by 623.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China XD Plastics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 457,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

CXDC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.72. China XD Plastics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

