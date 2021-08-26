Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $31.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 428,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

