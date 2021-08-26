Chonk (CHONK) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Chonk has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $5,803.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.72 or 0.00118077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00759458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098096 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

