Christopher D. Payne Sells 13,876 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 13,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total value of $2,552,628.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79.

Shares of DASH opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

