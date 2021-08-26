Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.41). Approximately 1,077,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,218,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.44).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.76.

About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.