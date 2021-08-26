Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

