Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

CHUY stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

