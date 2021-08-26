Citadel (CTL) Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $79,428.07 and approximately $295.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.