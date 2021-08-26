Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 13,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 171,130 shares.The stock last traded at $81.36 and had previously closed at $79.04.

The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 2.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $795.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

