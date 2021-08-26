Citigroup Begins Coverage on Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLNK. William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Project Angel Parent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

