Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Million

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $16.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $148.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

