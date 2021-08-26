Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.98

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 3024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $630.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,210 shares of company stock worth $1,768,766 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,254.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $2,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 107.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

