Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.78. 13,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,813. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

