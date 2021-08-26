Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 103,991 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,991 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,800. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26.

