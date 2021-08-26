Clipper Logistics’ (CLG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of CLG opened at GBX 808.49 ($10.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Clipper Logistics has a twelve month low of GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 884 ($11.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826.27. The company has a market capitalization of £823.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

