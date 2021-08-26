CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) Stock Price Down 0.4%

CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.99. 119,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 35,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter worth about $7,356,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter worth about $859,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

