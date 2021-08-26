CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sean Tully Sells 5,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CME traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.48. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

