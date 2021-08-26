Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

