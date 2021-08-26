Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Up 338.5% in August

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 338.5% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

