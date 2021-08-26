Coin Artist Price Tops $1.12 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $162,014.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00754938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00098004 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

