Coin98 Price Hits $5.40 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $999.27 million and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $5.40 or 0.00011016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 201.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

