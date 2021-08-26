CoinEx Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $55.07 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.40 or 0.00761718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00097662 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

