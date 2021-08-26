Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

NYSE CL traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,462. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.