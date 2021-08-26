Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lowered by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

