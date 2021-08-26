Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 444,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

