Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises about 1.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,409. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

