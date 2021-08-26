Comparing First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.79 $12.73 million $1.11 12.52

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 21.41% 10.79% 1.03%

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.