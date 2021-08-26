Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III Buys 5,000 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CTG opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
