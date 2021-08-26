Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

