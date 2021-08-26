Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.82. 12,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,864. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

