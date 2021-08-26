Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.