Contrasting Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Know Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Know Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% Know Labs N/A -1,293.49% -233.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Autoscope Technologies and Know Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Know Labs has a beta of 3.69, indicating that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Know Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.99 $1.06 million N/A N/A Know Labs $120,000.00 780.78 -$13.56 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Know Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors. Its first application of Bio-RFID technology is a product marketed as a glucose monitor that provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

