Contrasting CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CDW alerts:

82.2% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CDW and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

CDW currently has a consensus target price of $193.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.59%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.68%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than CDW.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDW and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.48 $788.50 million $6.55 30.29 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.44 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats 1stdibs.Com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.