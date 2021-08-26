Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $935.76. 8,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,166. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $945.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $887.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.