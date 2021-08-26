Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Takes $319,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $115.78. 196,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,039. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

