Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,467.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

