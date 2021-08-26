Cormark Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$134.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.70.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
