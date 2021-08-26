Cormark Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$134.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

