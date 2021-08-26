Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 527.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 146.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

CRSR opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,415,911 shares of company stock valued at $286,069,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.