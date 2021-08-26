Coty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 52,682 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 398% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,574 call options.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,336. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $47,668,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.