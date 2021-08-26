Cowen Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

NYSE PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $449.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

