Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 4.30% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $420,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 350,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,098. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97.

