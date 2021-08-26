Creative Planning Sells 77,417 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $217,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.98. 46,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,789. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

