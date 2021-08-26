Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 380 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 420.40 ($5.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415.50. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

