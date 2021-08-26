Critical Analysis: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto (NYSE:MSP) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Datto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Datto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datto and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datto 0 5 6 0 2.55 Cloudflare 0 5 16 0 2.76

Datto currently has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.38%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $111.08, suggesting a potential downside of 9.86%. Given Datto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datto is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datto and Cloudflare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datto $518.78 million 8.06 $22.50 million $0.35 73.63 Cloudflare $431.06 million 89.32 -$119.37 million ($0.31) -397.55

Datto has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datto and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datto 7.87% 2.62% 2.43% Cloudflare -25.63% -12.61% -7.31%

Summary

Datto beats Cloudflare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

