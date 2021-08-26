Critical Review: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TransAlta and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 1 6 0 2.86 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta currently has a consensus target price of $15.07, indicating a potential upside of 51.78%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and Alaska Power & Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.57 billion 1.72 -$214.25 million ($0.38) -26.13 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alaska Power & Telephone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta.

Risk and Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -12.87% -5.48% -1.45% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TransAlta pays out -39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

TransAlta beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

