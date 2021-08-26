Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

CCK traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 556,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

